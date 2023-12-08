GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) — Victorian era or present? 1890s or 2020s?

Play with the picture a little and it can be hard to tell the difference in this Oklahoma town where most of the buildings were constructed well before statehood in 1907.

Territorial Days organizer Stacey Frazier and her costumed friends who stroll with the public on Victorian Walks, take to the streets on a couple of different December evenings to add life and color to both ends of Oklahoma Avenue and several blocks surrounding it, bringing visitors into a postcard of the era.

She argues, “We have the original buildings for crying out loud. When we lost the capitol in that ugly incident (the 1910 removal of the state seal to OKC) we got trapped in time. At first that probably seemed like a bad thing but what it did is give us this incredible time capsule.”

Businesses stay open late for the occasion.

Places like the Terra Rosa Art Gallery, Rick’s Candy and Coffee, and the Cleveland County Mercantile offer living window displays.

Down the hill, the city hosts a carnival and pop-up shops, as much like the early days as possible.

Frazier continues, “It’s not just like walking through a piece of art. You get to partake in that culture.”

There might be no other place in the state, or even nation, where it’s possible to take a long walk through the turn of a different century.

These old structures offer the perfect backdrop for a Dickens tale or, better yet, a uniquely American story of Oklahoma at one of its beginnings.

“It really turns into a magical place.”

The second, and last, of Guthrie’s Victorian Christmas Walks takes place Friday, December 8th from 3pm to 9pm.

For more information go to the Guthrie Territorial Christmas page on Facebook

