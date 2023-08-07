PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you want to know anything about Superman, Superboy, Supergirl, Superdog, even Super Rabbit, Kevin Stark is the one you should talk to.

“You’ve got an endless array of ‘super’ based characters,” he says.

Not only did he put together the Pauls Valley Toy and Action Figure Museum, but he grew up reading every comic book he could get his hands on, then collected every manifestation of the ‘man of steel’ he could find.

“Sometimes there would be just one issue of something and you had to grab it quick before your buddy did,” he recalls.

In the 1930s, Joel Shuster and Jerry Seigel dreamed up Superman as high school students in Cleveland, Ohio.

DC Comics paid them $130.00 for the rights and hired them as writers.

“Superman was definitely the pioneer,” states Stark.

Their creation debuted to great success in 1938 and still supports ‘truth, justice, and the American way’ 85 years later.

Kevin intercedes, “Although, maybe America has changed. Things might be crazy at times, but Superman is the constant.”

Stark and staff put together a big display of comics and action figures in a display case.

But you can find him all over the museum in every iteration.

Lunch boxes, alarm clocks, Christmas stockings, even underpants.

“I’ve never worn them,” he insists with a smile. “They’re collectors.”

Superman made the cover of Time Magazine at the age of 50.

He even died once on the comic book pages, then came back.

If you really want to pin him down, Superman is actually Stark’s second favorite Superhero right behind his Superfriend Batman.

But at 85, the man with the tights and cape, able to leap tall buildings, and stop bullets, and trains, who is the founder of multiple universes of adventure and fun, continues on without ever getting old.

Fans did create a day on the calendar, June 12th, dedicated to Superman.

The display in Pauls Valley will be up all summer, 2023.

