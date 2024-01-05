OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Count 31 states in Mexico and one federal district and you’ll almost certainly have that many different kinds of folkloric dances from polka steps of Chihuahua to the carnival steps of Sinaloa, to the formal ballet steps of Vera Cruz.

“We’re basically dancing to different parts of the country of Mexico,” explains Valeria Hernandez -Ruiz.

You’ll find them all demonstrated inside the very crowded Salon Xochi in Oklahoma City.

On this evening, the whole group, from children to adults, is rehearsing for a unique performance showcasing the rich tapestry of Mexican dance.

Hernandez -Ruiz started dancing herself as a 4-year-old.

Now, it’s the one thing she looks forward to after work because it keeps her in touch with her own heritage.

She says, “I started learning about the traditional parts of Mexico and how each state has their own dress, hair pieces, and shoes. Everything is different.”

Footwear, costumes, even machete styles.

Every group, including this one, puts its own stamp on the art form.

For the past several years they’ve organized a winter performance, each one bigger than the last.

The 2024 Folkloreada brings in bands from Texas and another troupe from Sacramento, California.

Folklorico dancing is colorful, boisterous, often fast paced, and every dance tells a story.

Every song is a window on the world, from the prairie to just about anywhere you want to step.

This year’s Folkloreada performance is scheduled for January 6, 2024, at the Civic Center Performance Hall in OKC. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m.

Find tickets and more information on the OKC Civic Center website.

Find more information on the Ballet Folklorico Xochipilli Facebook page.

