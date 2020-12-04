The axe powers of Central Oklahoma say they’re ready for the World Axe Throwing Championships

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Hitting the sweet spot is something everyone out there is trying to do one way or the other.

“It’s a mental and physical thing,” says axe thrower Ryan Sigfried.

He was looking for that sense of competition he lost after high school sports ended for him.

“I like doing stuff that’s competitive,” he asserts.

Devon Simpson came to Twisted Axes Throw House for a date night with his wife.

He says, “We built a target in the backyard the next day.”

The next thing you know he’s friends with the owner Ben Gaddy.

“I love the competitiveness too,” he continues.

“Axe throwing is a little bit of a different sport,” Gaddy says with a smile.

Ben practiced all spring when COVID-19 shut down his business.

“Obviously, I got some throwing in,” he agrees. “Because what else are we doing when we can’t go to work. Might as well have some fun and throw some axes.”

Not one of them expected anything but fun from their sport, but Ryan kept climbing the singles hatchet standings and winning local championship belts along the way.

So did Devon and Ben who seemed to find their axe throwing magic in the duals competitions.

Gaddy says, “When we got about three-quarters of the way through it and got to looking at the points, and realized we were pretty far up there.”

In the World Axe Throwing Leagues, scoring is simple.

The closer the thrower gets to the red bullseye, the more points they score.

But there are little blue dots on the target that are worth bonuses.

Sixty-four is a perfect score, and Gaddy says they happen a lot in world championships.

“At the higher level,” says Sigfried, “Everyone is making 6’s (a red bullseye). So it really comes down to those last shots.”

There are a few throwers from Tulsa going, but this trio from Twisted Axes is trying for the ultimate belt or, barring that, a little face-time on national TV.

Ryan says with a smile, “I have a goal. I want to get on ESPN one time before I die.”

The World Axe Throwing Championships for 2020 take place Dec. 4-6 in Atlanta, Ga.

The finals are scheduled to appear on ESPN Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

For more information on Twisted Axes Throw House, go to their Facebook page.