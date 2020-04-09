The best medicine for this Yukon neighborhood is something sweet from the DeQuasie’s house

Teri Lynn DeQuasie bakes comfort food to help folks cope with coronavirus blues.

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The last batch for the day was oatmeal raisin.

Teri Lynn DeQuasie was just putting them on the pan and in the oven when we arrived, ready to join the rest of the cookies, brownies and banana bread weighing down her kitchen table.

"I bake all the time for my grand babies and my kids," she states.

These kinds of goodies raised five kids and currently nourish 16 grandchildren.

"That's what I do," she smiles.

That's in addition to the candy she leaves out.

Favorite 'Grammy' is an honored spot in this part of the Surrey Hills addition.

But in the past month or so, the visits from family dried up.

Teri and her husband Scottie talked to them on the phone, but it wasn't the same.

Coronavirus and the necessary public response left her with a helpless feeling, but her cure for it made a lot of people feel better all over the neighborhood.

DeQuasie recalls, "I thought people like baked items. It's like a comfort food."

It's been about two weeks since she posted a bulletin on the Surrey Hills Facebook page for people in the area to come and get a little "sugar" in the form of her cookies and cakes, whatever she baked that day.

"I've been busy guys," says Teri as she brings out a big box of goodies to set out on a table in her driveway.

"Oh yeah," agrees a neighbor. "It's great."

Teri set out her table every day the first week.

"Which wore me out," she says.

Now, it's every other day and there are never any leftovers.

Another neighbor holds up a loaf of fresh banana bread and tells us, "These are some of the best I've ever had except for the ones baked by my mom."

The people who showed up were unknown to the DeQuasies before quarantining began.

Now they bring ingredients for her to bake even more.

In a time when people are liable to feeling cut off and alone, this grandma is fighting the only way she knows how.

One cookie, one brownie, one loaf of banana bread at a time.

"It's providing something positive in spite of all that's going on," says another satisfied neighbor.

It's sugar from a social distance and it appears to be working.

Teri also has a special order cheesecake business called Eezy Peexy Cheezy Cakes she operates on her Facebook page.