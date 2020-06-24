The business that refused to die: BootRoxx kept on walking through a mass shooting and a pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She liked the idea from the start.

“I loved the idea,” gushes Cyndy Hoenig.

She joined the BootRoxx team a few years ago as a public relations consultant.

Another woman had originally made the line of fashionable boot covers, 65 different styles.

She sold them at rodeos and country music shows until this one in Las Vegas in 2017, the site of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Hoenig explains, “Because of her PTSD she could not go on and do this any more.”

Overnight, Hoenig went from PR consultant to BootRoxx CEO.

“Inventory, online, computers, everything,” she lists.

Cyndy put a business plan together, and inventory moved.

She re-launched BootRoxx on March 4, 2020.

“That was about a week before we got quarantined,” she smiles.

With a barn to bar idea like this, a lot of people would have looked at what happened and headed right back to the barn to stay.

But Cyndy and her team still thought their business was a winner, so their marching orders stayed the same.

The re-re-launch of BootRoxx just re-re-scheduled for Summer 2020.

Hoenig explains, “What we want to do is, first, market it in Oklahoma and then, slowly, open it up to Texas and other southwester states.”

As people start venturing out from their homes to places where choice of footwear matters, Cyndy and her Oklahoma BootRoxx team plan to be in lockstep with them selling an idea that refused to go away.

For more information on the BootRoxx company and products, click here to visit their website or here for their Facebook page.

Latest Stories