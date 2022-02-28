OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Black crust, red sauce, roast corn, jalapenos, and goat cheese.

That’s Jabee by the slice.

Jabee the man is a successful rapper and musician, social activist, and, now, business owner at the East Side Pizza House.

“Goat cheese is my favorite,” he smiles. “If I didn’t do something (like open a restaurant or business) then I felt like somebody else would. That was the idea I got from a lot of people over here,” said Jabee.

Opened on Valentine’s Day 2022, a couple of weeks in, the kitchen is still busy.

Already loyal customers crowd the counter for the Ellison, named for famous Oklahoma author Ralph Ellison, or the Luper, named for teacher and activist Clara Luper.

The Garden Oaks pizza is a vegetarian option gives a nod to the housing addition behind the restaurant where local history is all part of feeding a slice of town that needed this kind of nourishment.

Eastside Pizza House. Image KFOR

Eastside Pizza House. Image KFOR

Eastside Pizza House. Image KFOR

Eastside Pizza House. Image KFOR

Eastside Pizza House. Image KFOR

Eastside Pizza House. Image KFOR



“We were experiencing a food desert,” he insists. “There was a need for food so I wanted to bring some sort of food to this community,” said Jabee.

It wasn’t so long ago that a young J. B. Williams ran up and down 23rd Street knowing better than to cause any trouble this close to where his mom worked.

“I definitely wasn’t causing trouble,” Jabee chuckles.

Galen asked “If you did your mom would hear about it?”

“No doubt,” answered jabee

He lived all over the Northeast side of town, then toured the world as a rapper, but he never really thought about leaving so much as bringing back what he learned.

“Take the things I’ve seen, from wherever, and bring the cool stuff back,” Jabee explains.

The kitchen is small, but the ideas are big.

His black crust is a cultural calling card at the root of a Neapolitan invention, but it appears to be a fit for right here, right now.

