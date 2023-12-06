WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A busy restaurant owner can’t usually afford to reminisce about old times, but Levi Bouska has always given his origins careful consideration at Butcher Barbecue.

“I think everybody loves a little nostalgia,” he argues.

His grandparents owned a longtime restaurant on this spot.

He learned to cook barbecue from his dad.

But what about Uncle Mark?

Mark Scott was that favorite uncle who would let his sister’s kid do just about anything.

Levi recalls, “getting shot with paintball guns in the backyard, playing video games.”

“And barbecuing?” we prompt

“Who, him?” Bouska laughs. “He can’t cook!”

So when Levi and his people started thinking about building a bar onto the barbecue stand, they put their focus on building a time machine called Uncle Mark’s.

Levi describes it, “As more a rendition of his uncle and mother’s childhood home.”

It’s a living room-size addition to take people right back to the mid-1970s: furniture-size TV, vintage Atari, and comfy couches.

Bouska admits, “I got some stuff from my grandma she doesn’t know about.”

He didn’t bother telling his uncle what he was doing until a couple of weeks ago.

“He didn’t want us to see it,” says Mark Scott, or Uncle Mark. “It makes me think of home.”

Only people like Mark would recognize items like his old skateboard over the bar or some of the other items sprinkled around for detail.

“It’s neat,” continues Mark, “like stepping back in time.”

This time machine he built from thrift stores and garage sales fits like pressboard panels on an old basement wall.

Comfortable, just like Grandma’s.

“Everybody wants to feel that again,” says Bouska.

The new Uncle Mark’s Bar opens Friday night at the Butcher Barbecue.

For more information, go to their Facebook page.

