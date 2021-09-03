The Great Mustang Roundup: The MCA Nationals return to Mustang, OK

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mustang Club of America and all the Mustangs therein started pulling into Town Center parking lots at daybreak on a Friday.

Every conceivable shape and size, model year, and modification were represented, which suited Everett Robins just fine.

“There is always something unusual,” he says.

He decided he wanted one at the age of 13. He bought one at 17 and now owns two Mustangs.

He spent his morning parking some cool modified cars.

“Seeing original cars come in,” he continues, “and models from all different years, it’s very beautiful.”

There are 325 Mustang owners signed up to compete in this national event.

The categories seem endless; Daily Drivers, Occasional Drivers, Concours, and modified.

Robert Carrington drove his ‘Bessie’, a ’66 acadian blue convertible from San Antonio.

“Bessie wants to go to a show. Bessie drives to a show,” he smiles. “She’s no trailer queen.”

Cars from 33 states drove or trailered in.

‘Easy’ Ed Renninger and his wife Nancy drove their 2018 Mustang from Virginia.

It’s Nancy’s car but Ed still makes sure it’s competition clean.

“Particularly for a show,” says Nancy. “She always gets gold.”

Ed Swift didn’t have to drive his modified 2016 GT California Special too far, just from Oklahoma City.

He boasts, “It has a 2.9 supercharger on top, custom transmission, and makes a little over 1,000 horsepower.”

Wayne Hill’s ’66 Mustang only sees the road on sunny days in the Idaho Panhandle.

He drove it here on a trailer from near Coeur d’Alene.

“Think about today,” he argues. “what car is going to be as followed as these Mustangs are in 50 years?”

These days even the ’80s Mustangs are gold if you can find the right one.

One owner points to his, “1986 Saleen Mustang, one of 211 built.”

Mustangs in Mustang makes for a good fit.

From old ponies to brand new, they’re all herded up and brushed for show, horsepower as far as the horizon.

For more information on the 2021 MCA Nationals in Mustang go to their Facebook page.