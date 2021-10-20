The oldest retail business in Seminole, OK is home to an old cowboy and his treasures

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The name on the side of the building is original.

So is a lot of the merchandise for sale at the Cash Western Store, owned and operated now by an old cowboy named Bob Berry.

“There’s more stuff in here than most people realize,” he quips. “I’m a history buff and I like antiques.”

When Bob’s father-in-law Homer Griffith opened this place in 1939 it was Cash Auto Supply.

He only started selling western stuff to please his friends on the local round-up club.

Berry insists, “He had those auto parts in his head.”

The auto parts left with Homer.

When Bob took over, he concentrated on everything cowboy, and there’s lots to take in.

“Yeah. He’s got everything down there,” says Berry quoting a longtime customer.

Bob Berry

The merchandise for sale includes 11 brands of boots, including one of his own design.

“I’ve got a boot over here they call the Berry Boot,” he says.

Western wear you can get in the form of shirts and belts, even bolo ties.

He’s got a backlog of boot repair jobs waiting, but a good supply of boot grease if you want to shine them yourself.

“Sounds like you’ve got a pretty good set-up,” remarks a store visitor.

“Well, I’m enjoying it,” he replies.

Old Bob is a history buff so he doesn’t mind trading for artifacts.

Seminole artists buy beads or trade out for items they make.

Cash Western Store

There is enough leather in here to make Bob forget what it smells like.

“I can’t smell it anymore,” he states.

The old Cash Store isn’t the kind of place where you should be in a hurry.

There is too much history to drop quickly, too many tall tales floating around to interrupt.

You might miss one of his famous cowboy poems.

“It goes like this,” he says of his poem about a saddle on display.

“Well old saddle,

I ain’t gonna be ridin’ you much anymore.

Last time I did it made my old body kinda sore.”

He’s two minutes from the front door to his own gate at home.

Bob Berry hangs around here only partly to pay the bills, and mostly to visit with anyone who might care to drop by.

“I’m just running an old store and having a good time,” he smiles.

The Cash Western Store is located on Broadway Avenue in Seminole, Okla.

For more information on the story go to their Facebook page here.

https://www.facebook.com/Cash-Western-Store-975816889280276