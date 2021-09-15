The recipe for success for this out of work waitress was all in the sauce

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Miavea Asberry can still remember standing in her kitchen at home, knowing whatever she had cooking at the time needed to change.

She recalls, “Eating everything I could get my hands on during the pandemic. I was right in the thick of it, fighting for unemployment.”

Asberry had lost her waitress job.

“I was a little stressed,” she says.

Miavea was 50 pounds overweight and headed in the wrong direction, but she and her husband both figured she might have to cook her way out.

“I was trying to figure out a game plan moving forward,” she states. “I had always had the desire to start my own business.”

Miavea Asberry

It took four months of testing and a class at Oklahoma State University on how to start a food service business.

Add a little cayenne pepper, garlic powder, Spanish paprika, more salt and pepper, dried onion, vinegar, oil and her favorite rum.

“Everybody loved it,” she says with a smile. “So, I knew that I had to make this a thing and put it on the market. It was just too good not to.”

Simmer all that down a bit and she had what she called M.A.zing Sauce.

“Something delicious and something that could go with everything.”

The recipe was a hit, not only with her husband, but with as many taste testers as she could find.

“Number One likes it okay,” queries a kitchen visitor?

“My husband loves it,” she laughs, “so I feel like that’s a win.”

While the pandemic was still going strong, she launched a company called M.A. Foods.

She found space at this professional kitchen and started doing what she does best, making meals, inventing recipes and bottling sauce by the gallon.

She explains, “We just got the ball rolling and got our licensing.”

The next step for the sauce is on grocery store shelves.

It’s just available for online orders for now.

Meanwhile, the restaurant job is back, her lost weight stayed off.

The best foods, that secret sauce, is something she controls now, just the way a true chef would like it.

“I feel like I’m finally winning,” she chuckles.

To find out more about Asberry’s story, order her sauces, or some of her other services, go to www.chefmiaveaasberry.com.

You can also find her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mafoodsllc or Instagram at www.instagram.com/mafoodsllc.