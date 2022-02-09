MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – They make drink containers.

The S|M on the side of then stands for Simple Modern.

CEO Mike Beckham shows us, “There’s a function element that you can drink from it, but there’s also a stylistic aspect.”

The company Mike Beckham bootstrapped six years ago as a sideline now has 60 employees working away in a modern office setting.

Young company, mostly young employees.

Mike came from a non-profit background and brought with him the idea that good relationships were important across the board, including customers, partners, and employees.

He says, “We want to be a company where, really, everybody affected by the company, experiences generosity.”

A tour of the offices offers some clues into Beckham’s thinking.

We spy open tables, a nerf hoop, bean bag chairs, and a 3-D printer.

Beckham brings in lunch for his employees every day as well.

But logistics coordinator, Lucas Mundt is a new employee who took his boss’s offer of personal freedom in the workplace seriously.

His cubicle became known as the ‘cozy cabin’ to the rest of the employees when he installed a faux bearskin rug, two stuffed animal heads, a window with a mountain view, and a rustic chandelier hung from the ceiling.

He told us, “I wanted to put in a personal touch here. I like the outdoors, so I thought, ‘why not bring the outdoors indoors.”

Mike took a picture of it when Lucas finished his remodel.

The tweet struck a nerve in this new, back to the office, employee empowerment paradigm.

Since it went out in late January of 2022, the tweet has 22 million views and counting.

Beckham insists, “I think it resonated with people that having a workspace where it’s not sterile. You can make it your own. You can express who you are.”

Lucas emphasizes, “The importance of just knowing that was not only appreciated but encouraged.”

As one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. right now, Simple Modern keeps up with monthly sales with a ticker tape counter.

The CEO’s Best Boss in the World coffee mug is practically hidden in a corner of his corner office.

Instead, they keep up company morale with a mission statement that extends to everything they do.

‘Give generously’ in all kinds of ways and stay hydrated at the same time.