The stereos and high-fis of past generations wash up on the retail shore of JB’s Analog in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- Flip on the power, crank it to '11', and rip off the dial.

These are the 'killer' stereo systems that rattled the windows of the 70's through the early '90's.

"It kind of peaked in the late 80's," says collector and seller John Lewis."

He gathers them all, and more.

He started with a reel to reel machine and just kept branching out.

He has the Pioneers, the Sansui's, the Bang and Olufsens, and tapes.

There are cassettes, even 8-tracks, and his aforementioned reel to reel.

Nodding toward a rack of cassettes that reaches floor to ceiling, he advises, "That's just the Rock 'n Roll."

As long as it's not digital, he's good.

"It's been compressed," he says of modern digital music formats, "Turned into ones and zeroes. It's just not as rich."

And you'll never guess who some of his best customers might be.

They're people who weren't even born yet when this equipment went on sale.

"The millennials are the ones who are really into this stuff," he insists, "especially cassette tapes."

Somewhere along the line collecting turned to trading, to selling.

Oklahomans cleaned out their closets or cassette cases, or garages.

Whatever was on the top shelf of Sight and Sound or Soundtrack has got to be in here somewhere.

"I keep expecting to see Linda Soundtrack pop out somewhere," he smiles.

Look around on the shelves and you might also spot items like military radios, and early Walk-Man models.

From garage band equipment to tape recorders that look like something from the Mission Impossible TV series, it's all the fancy equipment your dad wouldn't let you touch.

It might be the expensive brand of speaker you blew out at a party 30 years ago, but it's here too.

"It's kind of crazy," admits John. "A lot of them want a certain brand or something their father had."

Lewis' electronics collection has kind of taken over the Vintage Treasures Flea Market lately.

Cameras, cables, old game consoles, all the stuff that once crowded for socket space and that's not an App on your cell phone in on a shelf or in a box.

"When I get interested in something I go a little bit crazy," he says.

J.B.'s Analog is making room, and for just enough of his customers, it all still sounds pretty good.

J.B.'s Analog is located at NW 30th and Western.

For more information on the store or the merchandise go to his Facebook.