The Trumpets of Spring: 100,000 daffodils bloom in Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – William Wordsworth never forgot seeing the first daffodils of spring along a bay sometime around the turn of the 18th and 19th Centuries.

Comparing them to stars, he wrote, ‘They stretched in never ending lin along the margin of the bay,

Ten thousand saw I at a glance, Tossing their heads in a sprightly dance.

“They’re the very first thing that blooms in spring,” says Scissortail Park Horticulture Director Lance Swearengin. “They’re bright and colorful.”

Lacking a writer’s flowery hand, he made good use of his green thumb to direct the planting of more than 100,000 daffodil bulbs two years ago, just as Scissortail Park was taking shape.

“So we said, ‘let’s go big’,” he continues. “‘Let’s plant a hundred thousand of them all throughout the grounds’. So this really is a dream realized.”

On the first day of spring, the Dutch Masters, the Fortissimos, and the white-peaked Mt. Hoods waved their bright colors at a crowd of park goers celebrating a little later than usual, but all the more enthusiastically.

“We had our negative temperatures and our snowstorms,” Swearengin explains. “which really put them about two weeks behind their normal bloom time.”

Author and poet A.A. Milne, more famous for creating Winnie the Pooh, found another treasure in his ‘Hundred Acre Wood’ writing,

‘She turned to the sunlight and shook her yellow head,

And whispered to her neighbor, ‘winter is dead’.’

“They’re very showy. They come up when everything else is still dormant,” says Lance, “So they really make a statement in your garden.”

Richard Ratliff called daffodils, ‘Yellow trumpets of spring’.

Wiliam Shakespeare celebrated their seeming bravery writing, ‘Daffodils, that come before the swallow dares,

And take the winds of March with beauty.

Wordsworth never forgot that first glimpse of new life, a sure sign of winter’s end.

The memory of it lit darker times whenever he thought back on it.

‘In vacant or pensive mood,

They flash upon that inward eye which is the bliss of solitude,

And then my heart with pleasure fills,

An dances with the daffodils.’

Swearengin says the daffodils will bloom in Scissortail Park through mid-April.

For more information on the plantings, go to

Great State is sponsored by WEOKIE Credit Union