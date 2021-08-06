The world’s largest, single rose rock? This Norman woman claims she just dug it up

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Mackenzie Summers walks this dirt road east of the city with her dogs all the time and not just for exercise.

“I’ve been picking up rocks my whole life,” she says.

Summers constantly scans the red dirt here for one thing, big rose rocks.

“I joke,” she chuckles. “I say, ‘I’m Mackenzie and I’m an addict and I just can’t stop. I love rocks, so I pick them up no matter what.”

They’re 250 million years old, barite crystals formed on an ancient seabed and found in only two spots on the planet, Morocco and right here.

Mackenzie got permission from the landowner to search this sandstone quarry, which was excavated within the past few years.

Mackenzie Summers

She picks up a small rock from the ground and points out, “These balls of dirt are what I’m talking about. You just wash away the sand and dirt in between and this would probably be a really pretty rose rock.”

“The rocks have a story,” she insists. “They’re the only things that have been here all the time, and I just think it’s interesting to pick the story up.”

It’s only been a few weeks ago that she almost drove right over the top of her biggest discovery, a rose rock she believes may be the largest ever unearthed.

“I saw a little corner of it sticking out of the dirt,” she recalls.

Her find is still sitting in the back of her truck because it took three people to get it in.

The biggest piece of rose rock on earth?

It’s a single rose rock, not a cluster, measuring 17 by 24 inches and weighing in at 120 plus pounds.

“When I realized it was, for sure, a rose rock, I was really excited. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. We have to celebrate. How am I going to get people to see this?'”

“Call the news!” suggests the reporter.

“Yeah,” she laughs. “Call the news.”

Summers doesn’t know what to do with her find yet.

For now, it’ll stay behind her back seat while she continues to hunt for more.

“I dig to relax,” she smiles. “Is that ridiculous?”

Mackenzie is a truck and heavy equipment operator whose side business is finding and selling large rose rocks.

She calls it Happy Hound Rose Rocks.

To contact her, call (405) 534-6761 or email HappyHoundRoseRocks@gmail.com.