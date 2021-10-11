“They love visitors,” says tour coordinator about the ghosts at Oklahoma City’s Overholser Mansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Henry Overholser, his wife Anna, an their daughter Henry Ione all lived and died at the mansion Henry built in 1903.

Henry Ione’s widower basically donated the house and its contents to preserve it intact.

“The house is enchanting,” says current museum coordinator Lisa Escalon. “I call it Oklahoma City’s Downton Abbey.”

Current museum coordinator Lisa Escalon loves giving tours these days, pointing out original furnishings, and telling stories passed down through people who knew them well.

“And here we are,” she smiles. “118 years later. The house will be 119 this month. Their clothes are still in the closets. Their books are still on the shelves.”

The sightings started shortly after Henry Ione passed away in the late 1950’s.

Lisa relates that people witnessed a woman in a white dress floating from room to room.

“In a long gown,” relates Esalon, “In a Gibson Girl hairdo. That’s the classic description of Mrs. Overholser as she’s seen throughout the house for years.”

Lots of people have seen the same woman in white peeking through the curtains from the turret windows on the second and third floors, perhaps something Anna used to do watching for Henry to come home from work.

“That’s always on the third floor, and it’s also the most active part of the house,” says Lisa of the majority of ghost sightings.

Creaky floors and squeaky doors, Lisa has gotten used to hearing strange noises when she’s here alone or smelling fresh roses for no reason.

They were Anna’s favorite flower.

“It’s random,” insists Escalon. “It could be on the second floor or the third floor.” “We have so many stories, but I think she’s everywhere in the house.”

But to Lisa and a long line of tour coordinators dating back decades now, the house and its ghosts have learned to help each other.

The Overholsers themselves seem only too happy to help keep the officially unexplained sightings current.

“Oh yeah,” chuckles Escalon. “They love visitors.”

Their mansion is still alive in all kinds of ways.

