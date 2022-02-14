OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bakers here never really know what kinds of orders are going to come in through the basement door of the Bradford House Hotel.

“We get some really fun requests,” smiles Quincy House Bakery owner, Trisha O’Donoghue.

This is her second Valentine’s Day as a business owner.

“Yeah,” she smiles. “We made it. Well, we’re almost through it.”

She and her staff of six were already in ‘postgame’ mode on the morning of February 14th.

The cake Trisha we watched her work on was intended for a birthday customer.

“Owning a business,” she admits, “is an adventure.”

The King Cake she decorated was for a Mardi Gras order.

But there was just enough thought left to put sprinkles on the chocolate chip brownies.

While decorating she tells us, “We make everything from scratch, except the sprinkles.”

Trisha was also willing to advise customers (and a nosy reporter) what makes a good impression on this special day.

“Whether it’s a croissant in bed in the morning, or a treat they don’t normally get, or a treat they don’t normally make, it’s really about making that extra, little step.”

O’Donoghue learned to bake at her godmother’s feet.

She went to college to be a doctor, but that cake didn’t rise.

Culinary college and a chemistry minor set her straight as well as marrying her high school sweetheart.

Two kids later, her love of imaginative baking tell her to think outside the usual box of chocolates.

“So it’s not just the usual box of artisan chocolates,” she says of her own gift boxes. “It’s brownies, macaroons, and different ways to have chocolate.”

If you’re still ‘in the game’ you know it’s always the imaginative, sometimes risky plays that prove successful.

The path to another’s heart is full of many, unexpected turns.

“You want to try something new,” is her advice in 2022.