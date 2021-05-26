This Big Buck in Antlers, Okla., is all beef but it’s still a trophy worth bragging about

ANTLERS, Okla. (KFOR) – The biggest bucks around Antlers don’t hide in the woods.

They announce themselves in capital letters.

Debbie Coleman took over the Burger Barn by the highway close to 20 years ago.

Her husband gets credit for the first Big Buck.

“He was always out to design new things,” she says.

Cook Alex Ferrell has been serving them with flare for seven years.

“It’s a full meal,” he insists. “The Big Buck is a double meat cheeseburger with bacon, jalapenos, American cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and your choice of mayonnaise, mustard or ketchup.”

Tax season and hunting season, those are popular, busy times at the Burger Barn.

But this all-beef sandwich has always been the establishment’s big seller in any given month.

Debbie Coleman says, “75 percent of the orders are Big Bucks and it is a challenge to a lot of people who’ve heard of it.”

Debbie and her staff trade stories about who orders them and how many.

The Big Buck

She recalls, “There was a time when a couple of guys came in, both of them ordered two Big Bucks apiece. I couldn’t believe they sat there and ate those Big Bucks.”

Someday they may even whisper about the stranger from Oklahoma City who sat down to polish off a Big Buck with the works, mustard included.

He wouldn’t even share it with a fly, they’ll say.

He was all business.

“Man,” says Coleman. “Ever since we’ve been here we’ve been selling burgers to everybody.”

It’s just Debbie and her crew working here now and lots of hunting stories on the walls (Debbie’s husband passed away in 2020).

She relates, “What they say is, if they don’t get a big buck in the woods then I make sure and get my Big Buck here.”

The trophy and the ‘lettuce’ they made from it are still around and still the stuff of legend.

The Burger Barn is located on Main Street on the west end of town near the Indian Nations Turnpike.

For more information go to their Facebook page here.

https://www.facebook.com/Burger-Barn-104970122879311