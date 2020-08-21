This OKC gallery asked for unique postcards from around the world. The answers make for a unique show and sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The scramble for who gets to pick up the daily mail doesn’t have anything to do with the light bill or the latest coupons at this office.

“It’s like, who gets to go to the mailbox first,” Rosella McDonald says with a smile. “Hopefully, it’s me.”

“Every day is like Christmas,” adds Fernando Calvillo.

Artspace at Untitled staff, over the past few weeks, have started hearing back from a call they sent out over modern social media.

“Mostly Instagram and Facebook,” explains Artspace at Untitled Director Laura Warriner.

Calvillo sent out similar requests last year to artists across the globe.

He says, “Last year we got 35 different post cards from Poland.”

Directions asked them to make a creation on a 5×7 inch card.

More than 2,000 entries poured in.

This year is still early for returns, and organizers here say artists are notorious procrastinators.

“It’s unfortunate that they wait until the last minute,” shrugs Warriner.

But directors are even more encouraged.

The response is already up over last year, perhaps because artists are familiar with this poster art project, but, maybe, because they’re feeling a little more isolated than usual.

Warriner continues, “We just got to thinking that maybe it would be a nice way to connect us to the rest of the art world.”

So here they are so far, dozens of ‘Here I Ams’ with a short ‘This is Me!’ on the back.

Some schools are involved, some other galleries, but mostly just amateur and professional artists sharing their work on a small scale.

Last year, the gallery hosted a big sale of post cards from the edge, the center and everywhere in between.

The project made for a good fundraising success.

This year the sale will likely be virtual.

Meanwhile, the mail keeps stacking up.

The need to communicate feelings, views or just to say ‘I’m Still Alive in this Bubble!’ is stronger than ever.

For more information about ‘Postcard Perspectives’, go to https://www.1ne3.org/postcard.

There is still time to submit a post card of your own as well. The deadline is Oct. 1, 2020.

