DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The barn shops in these parts are always busiest in winter.

Equipment needs mending.

The crops are in the ground, and the cattle can take care of themselves for a minute.

But there’s something different going on in Steve Southerland’s winter workspace.

“I just try to build big, fun stuff,” he tells us.

He isn’t repairing so much as creating brand new things.

Steve Southerland and his creation.

Lifting a piece of art he just welded, Steve describes, “This is some ghost signage, something to hang on a wall.”

“I’ll just go out there and do something because I want to do it.”

It’s been a decade since he found himself out of work but not out of imagination.

“You don’t appear to limit yourself much,” a barn visitor tells Southerland while looking at his array of artwork.

“I try not to,” he responds. “If you do, I don’t see how I’d make a living.”

Another Steve Southerland creation.

He started with making old looking signs, yard ornaments and art to hang in theme restaurants.

“You’re a working artist,” prompts his visitor.

“Yeah.” he agrees. “I guess so.”

Something bigger took hold as well.

Steve’s musical creation.

He started making bigger pieces, like a giant guitar which stood in a Texas park for a time.

He put together a pair of steel band Indians too.

One of them rides a grocery store mount.

“This piece I call ‘Borrowed Pony,” he shows us. “It kind of reminds me of Day of the Dead stuff.”

Try to pin Southerland down on what he makes exactly, and he’ll squirm a little.

Another unique piece.

Whatever it is, if it sells, he’ll likely make more.

In winter, he can shut the barn doors, crank the stereo and let his imagination run.

There is no dinner bell here, but there is a wind chime he made that announces a southerly wind, and, when spring comes, a wanderlust to sell whatever the cold season has produced.

“I just keep knocking on doors and bumping down the road.”

If you want to see more of Steve Southerland’s Cow Camp Art, go to his Instagram account here.