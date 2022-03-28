NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a once-a-week job every homeowner faces.

Tony Chapman is one of millions who take their recyclables, and their trash receptacles, to the curb to wait for pickup, hoping the lid doesn’t blow off in the wind, or tip over altogether.

“Where does the loose garbage blow? In the trees,” queries a neighborhood visitor?

Chapman replies, “In the trees, everywhere. Up along the fence lines, in my neighbor’s yard, or there trash comes to me.”

He’s lived in some pretty windy places.

“Chicago, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and, of course here,” he tells us. “and this is the windiest.”

Chapman has also seen his neighbors resort to primitive measures to keep their trash lids on tight.

He recalls, “driving down the street one day and I saw a cinder block on top of a garbage can.”

What set Tony apart what that he thought he could do a little better.

So he sat down at his work bench one day and sketched out a quick design.

He chuckles, “It kind of hit me like a ton of bricks.”

Four years later, he had something he’s pretty sure he can get a patent on, a product he calls the Heavy Handle.

Demonstrating with his own recycling bin, “I designed the handle to where it won’t let the lid up unless you release it yourself.”

When the sanitation truck comes by and the hoist tips it over to empty it, the latch comes down.

“The truck picks it up in the air and tilts forward to let the lid come forward.”

He put the first Heavy Handles on his own receptacles a couple of years back and they still work every time.

He did experiment with materials and settled on solid steel screws and rods he could by locally and put together in his garage.

Chapman made a hundred of them over Spring Break.

The Heavy Handle, he says, is ready to hit the market.

“I’m so excited about it,” he smiles.

His guest jokes, “Well maybe we can blow the lid off this problem.”

Chapman laughs and agrees, “You know that sounds like a great idea. Let’s do that.”

Tony plans to introduce Heavy Handles to members of the Oklahoma Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of America at their annual conference in Tulsa March 29 through 31, 2022.

