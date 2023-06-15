HYDRO, Okla. (KFOR) – To an outside observer, the stuffed bears lining Vicki Sodders-Reed’s display shelves are just that. Nothing more.

But inside a very crowded spare bedroom she re-stitches the stories they carry.

“This machine is more than 40 years old,” Vicki says as she sews another ‘memory bear’.

“People tell me their stories,” she continues. “I listen to them. I’m their sounding board.”

She learned to sew and chop cotton at her grandmother’s feet.

Vicki lost her father, Allen Sodders, to a traffic accident when she was only 5 years old.

Shortly after her grandmother passed away, a friend took an old jacket she used to wear and fashioned it into a stuffed teddy bear.

It wasn’t a new idea, but the gesture was something that meant a lot to Sodders-Reed.

She recalls thinking, “I can do this.”

Not long after, she received another gift like the first, a bear made from her father’s old high school letter jacket.

It’s been more than 20 years and those gifts still resonate.

Instead of collecting dust and moths in a forgotten closet, she has them on display in her home to remind her of a mission she took on to make other reminders of lost loved ones, to turn something surviving relatives or friends can actually hold.

Vicki believes, “It is God speaking to me, and telling me to go out and help these people that are wanting these made.”

Over more than 2 decades now, and a thousand bears completed, Vicki takes swatches of cloth and the stories behind them.

They are often sad, but Vicki says there is always a reward at the end.

“I share many tear with my customers when they receive them,” she says.

The memories become cherished heirlooms.

A lot of other bears she makes come from cloth she collects from any source that might be available.

She donates them to the local Baptist Village.

Surrounded by photos of her own family, they serve as one kind of reminder.

There are others though, personal items, the things people carried or touched.

Those are her specialty, burdens she is only too happy to bear.

“I’ve got a lot more to give,” she smiles.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Vicki’s Memory Bears, or you’d like to order one go to her Facebook page here.

