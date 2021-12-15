Want to rent a reindeer? There’s only one place in Oklahoma licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

BRISTOW AND WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ledbetters don’t have to get up too early on their place near Bristow.

But Nick, Chrystal and their reindeer often have to stay up late.

Nick tells us, “I walk them into schools, hospitals, nursing homes. We’ve been in all kinds of places. They don’t mind at all.”

They call their farm the Reindeer Club.

One of the Ledbetters’ reindeer.

If you’re really lucky you can rent their animals, Rose and Grace, for a special Christmas appearance.

“Where do you get a reindeer,” we ask innocently?

“The North Pole,” exclaims Nick!

“If you get on Santa’s super nice list, not his regular nice list, but his super nice list, he’ll let you take care of a couple of reindeer.”

They don’t fly to their locations but they often wish they could.

He says, “During the week we’re booked every day somewhere.”

Tonight’s appearance is at the Woodward Event Center’s annual Cookies With Santa.

We rented our own correspondent for the evening, third-grader Bart Parrish.

Organizers like Bailey Rae Kafka have already booked the Ledbetter’s reindeer for next year.

“There are lots of Santa events,” she explains, “But there aren’t many where you can see live reindeer, so that’s always a huge deal for everybody.”

At a local event.

Nick has his antlers out for any questions.

The sleigh is here for pictures.

Rose has gotten pretty good at doing tricks for animal crackers.

“That’s it,” Nick laughs. “Animal crackers are where it’s at for Rose.”

Nick figures there might be 40 reindeer wranglers registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture across the country.

For 10 months out of the year, his antlered brood lead a quiet life of clover munching.

After Thanksgiving, and right up to December 24, they’re busy, maybe even after midnight.

Nick insists, “Where they are after dark on Christmas Eve I’m not really sure.”

For more pictures and information on the Reindeer Club, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Okreindeerclub.