WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liz Berry walks out her back door twice a day this time of year.

“If I could make my whole backyard a garden,” she giggles, “I would.”

She insists it’s necessary to make double sure she’s not missing a big cucumber, squash, or tomato lurking in the thick foliage.

Green lawns and tall grass as far as the eye can see in Northwest Oklahoma.

July 2023 is very different from the past few years of exceptionally dry weather, even for Woodward standards.

Last year, Liz didn’t have any tomatoes at all.

“Nobody around here had any,” she says. “The plants just kind of dried up and didn’t produce anything. Mine completely died.”

She started over this year with raised beds, weed barriers, and was fortunate to receive an abundance of rain.

Liz says, “We’ve been lucky so far this summer.”

So much rain that some of her squash plants rotted in the wet ground and her okra suffered.

But tomatoes?

They’re everywhere, especially one heirloom variety called the ‘Mortgage Lifter’.

That one produced a monster for any year.

Berry recalls, “It was hiding down in the middle of the plants. I looked over and went, ‘Holy Moly! It’s huge!'”

She found it deep in the foliage.

Her tomato isn’t in the league of Gordon Graham’s world record tomato in Logan County we looked at more than 30 years ago, or the current world record from Minnesota of 11.65 pounds, but it’s still a sight to behold.

Liz insists, “I have never grown one this big.”

When she shared some photos of her own and then told us she and her husband Jim were planning on slicing it up for supper one night, we hurried there to get our own pictures.

“Are you surprised at the attention?” we asked.

“Extremely,” she laughed.

“We’ve never driven this far for a tomato,” we admitted (Woodward is 140 miles from Oklahoma City).

Liz smiled and added, “It just floors me that you did.”

What we sought and found was a picture that told a story from no crop one year, to a personal record breaker the next.

A true drouth buster in a ‘Mortgage Lifter’.

A treat for the eyes, and with a little salt, a proper dinner to celebrate a rare, wet season.