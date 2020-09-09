What did you do during the pandemic? This Oklahoma couple shot a road trip TV series

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — You’d think after more than a month on the road and working 14-hour days, Jason and his wife Tayler Burks would be home sleeping in.

But it didn’t take much convincing to get them both back to Climb Tulsa, the gym they own, operate, and climb in, too.

“We love doing this stuff,” says Jason.

“I tend to jump into things first and then I think about it later,” says Tayler.

Their footing might seem sure to the novice but the climbing routes narrowed this spring when their gym closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and the entire business climate shifted beneath their feet.

Jason chuckles and admits, “I can’t say we’ve made money but we’re still in business.”

Burks also owns a production company, Retrospec Films based in Tulsa.

Last year, they shot a series of Oklahoma road trip videos for the state Department of Tourism.

While the pandemic narrowed their choices of what to do, it didn’t keep them from where they wanted to go.

“It just made sense,” says Jason. “Because the stuff we do is very socially distanced. A lot of times we’re 100 miles from the nearest human.”

Shooting most of their own footage, the Burks embarked on a nationwide tour this year with the idea of creating their own television show.

People who’ve seen this trailer insist they’re the ‘Fixer Upper’ of outdoor couples.

“They’re like, ‘Oh. You’re the Chip and Joanna Gaines of outdoor adventures’.” says Jason.

Tayler continues, “We love the outdoors and we just want everyone to know there’s something for them in that environment.”

Right after we talked the Burks headed out for Colorado and the last bit of shooting for what will be an eight episode road trip series.

It’s part love story, part outdoor adventure.

“She’s definitely more entertaining than I am,” laughs Jason.

Where you find it next year might be as hard to predict as where they’ll be next but you can bet it’ll be someplace fun.

The Burks’ new Road Trip Series might be released as early as next spring on one of several different streaming services.

