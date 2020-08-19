What does a beer maker do when he can’t drink beer any more? He makes cider instead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pour and sip, judge and repeat.

Tim King and Luke Hadsall met over a beer.

They were both avid home brewers who clicked through hops and suds until Tim started suffering from what turned out to be an intolerance for gluten.

“It definitely changed everything I was doing,” he says.

The friendship could have ended there.

Lots of relationships have broken over less.

But Tim started to experiment with ciders and, eventually, convinced Luke to join him in a business venture making cider, but with what they call a beer makers sensibility.

Hadsall explains, “With cider, you make the cider. Then you can start blending and fruits and separating batches.”

Their timing with spirits is impeccable, but for any bar business, the timing this year took on a sour taste.

To save money, they literally scrounged to make tables out of old dance floors and decorations from discards.

“It’s all just stuff we pulled out of a dumpster here and there,” says Tim.

The Oklahoma Cider Company opened in the Summer of 2020 with lots of summery, fruity, cold drinks on tap.

King stands at a row of taps and pours.

“This is my Naughty Apple,” he says. “We add blackberry juice and a little bit of lemon.”

They experimented, too, with a coffee flavored cider.

“This is Morning Delight,” Tim continues pouring.

And their own sort of New England style cider IPA.

Luke says, “What we have on tap is the stuff we drink.”

Their cider business is chugging along on a simple recipe made infinitely more complex through the flavor added sensibilities of two friends who still enjoy getting together over something cold to drink.

The Oklahoma Cider Co. tasting room is located on Film Row in Oklahoma City at 705 W. Sheridan.

For more information on the business, go to www.okciderco.com.

