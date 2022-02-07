IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) — Of the pottery shards, wooden artifacts, and even dinosaur bones housed at —the Museum of the Red River, some of the most fragile and precious are made from rivercane, the only naturally occurring species of bamboo that grows in Oklahoma.

“We have, really, one of the premiere collections of southeastern rivercane basketry in the country,” states Museum Keeper of Collections Daniel Vick.

He organizes thousands of examples of basket weaving from all over the Americas, but the heart of this huge collection consists of the tribes who used to live independently in this part of Oklahoma.

Photo: Galen Culver/KFOR

The Caddo came first, then Choctaw and Cherokee, who used rivercane to make all manner of household items, chief among them, baskets.

Picking from a long shelf, Vick points out, “This is an example of a heart basket. It was made by a Choctaw weaver in Oklahoma probably in the 1920s.”

Basket fibers from thousands of years ago have been unearthed by archeologists.

But intact, surviving baskets older than a century are difficult to find.

“Basketry and other fiber arts,” Vick says, “are made from organic materials so, in general, they don’t hold up as well to the ravages of time.”



Photos: Galen Culver/KFOR

Stands of rivercane declined with tribal culture.

This type of basket weaving nearly vanished.

Some of the few remaining cane weavers came here to study old techniques by looking at these museum collections.

Daniel says, “I can show them the piece and they’re able to tell what type of weave the maker was working with.”

He and staff here sometimes find themselves pausing their daily tasks to fully appreciate the intricacies of weavers from generations ago.

“It kind of pulls us back into awe,” he smiles.

They are examples of art combined with everyday use working together, preserved here like the containers themselves to hold a fragile legacy.

Great State is sponsored by WEOKIE Credit Union