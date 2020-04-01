When it comes to Rockabilly and Route 66, this Yukon singer never stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – He was just a little kid when Elvis Presley died.

"I didn't really know what was going on," recalls Brian Lee Dunning.

But he did take notice.

"I was kinda watching and thought, 'There's really something to this guy'."

It was the Rockabilly Elvis that Brian liked best, and Rockabilly music in general.

That fast 4/4 beat, the hot rods, the pin-ups – it was everything.

"Everything about it was just really cool to me," he muses.

He makes his living as Rockabilly singer now, traveling all over the U.S. playing gigs.

"You better snatch it while it's there," he advises.

Dunning does it in style too.

His back yard is a backhanded tribute to Elvis's Memphis, Tenn., home.

"This is Disgraceland," he chuckles. "My favorite color is rust."

It's also where he keeps old sleds, including a pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville, his daily driver, a 1959 T-Bird with leopard print interior and a home made Batmobile he put together a few winters ago.

"It's not nice, but it's fun," he says. "The (curved) windows cost more than the car did."

Dunning and his Rockabilly friends aren't playing to crowds much these days.

His back yard is a little quieter with travel restrictions in place, not like other tourist seasons when people from all over the world would knock on his front door.

"I'm only two blocks off of 66."

But he's not about to stop singing.

Rockabilly dug a hole in his psyche that echoes on no matter what.

If someone wants him to sing, he'll sing.

If they like Elvis, he'll impersonate.

If someone needs cheering up, he'll sing.

And maybe there's some good advice in those songs.

You don't need the wig or the fancy cars.

You just need a cool song to get you by.

Brian Lee Dunning has a new self-titled CD he sells at appearances and for order online.

For more information about the Yukon, Okla., based artist, go to https://www.facebook.com/brianleedunning.