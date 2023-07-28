HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – It hasn’t been too many months since the McKinish Brothers, Mike and Sean, couldn’t walk a straight line through what was a tangled mass of un-pruned peach trees.

Walking with his brother between long rows of trees, Mike points out, “Between our east orchard and this one there are 40 miles of these lanes.”

To be perfectly honest, none of the McKinish’s were even aware this orchard was here when they first looked at the acreage to purchase it near NE 5oth and Luther Road.

“We showed up and there were peach trees on it,” smiles Sean. “We looked at each other and asked ourselves, ‘what are we going to do with all these peach trees?’ Then it turned into getting our families together and making a business out of it, and putting them to work.”

A well-drained slope just above an old North Canadian River flood plain, this area north of Harrah, OK has always supported small orchards with fresh fruit not available for miles.

We’ve visited several times over the past 20 years to pick strawberries, blackberries, and even cherries.

“It’s going incredible,” says Mike. “We’ve had an absolutely blessed year.”

That’s not to say the McKinish family (three generations) didn’t put in a lot of work when they took over this orchard of 12,000 trees.

Nectarines and peaches are still a fickle crop.

A late freeze damaged some flowers.

Too much rain made it hard to keep up with the spray schedule.

But since June, U-pickers ‘in the know’ have been flocking to gather up 47 different varieties, Glowing Stars, Arctic Gems, and New Albertas ripening yellow in a suddenly hot sun.

Perfect, insists Mike McKinish as he takes a fresh picked, juicy bite.

“Is that the ultimate test?” we ask.

“That’s the ultimate test,” slurps Mike.

Both Mike and Sean sought help from Langston University to start up cantaloupe, watermelon, and visa fruit crops.

They also started making preserves and pies.

Agritourism is one farm product that’s always in season.

When the Albertas are picked the Encores will be ready.

The work of an orchard man is never done, especially in Oklahoma.

Picking, spraying, pruning, worrying.

They are constantly chasing that perfect, sweet taste of fuzzy success.

For more information, including what’s ripe for picking, go to the Wind River Orchards website.