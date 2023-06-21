CAMARGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The wind came out of the west on Saturday night, June 17, 2023.

It rolled across the short grass plains with nothing to stop it except the hill Camargo was built upon just a little over a century ago.

For most of that time, the tallest thing in town was a grain elevator we took pictures of in 2018.

“It was a big thing,” insists longtime resident Loreta Dye.

That same elevator lies toppled now, hit by winds in excess of 80 mph, she figures Loreta, who lives nearby and helped run this facility with her husband back in the 1960’s.

“It doesn’t look as good as it did,” she laughs.

She says its demise is all anyone has been able to talk about since it happened.

“That was our main attention around here,” she insists.

The old elevator had begun to lean a little in past years, not as much as the wooden elevator in the panhandle town of Adams, Oklahoma a few years previously, but enough to attract attention.

Loreta herself drove past the day before it came down.

She says, “We’ve been wondering about a year or two. ‘It’s got to go down’, we thought.”

Laying on its side now, the little tower that held so much of Dewey County’s wheat harvests over its lifetime looked a little sad in the fading light of a long June evening.

Loreta agreed that it did look forlorn lying in the tall grass.

“We had three elevators including one north of that one,” she recalls.

But in a country that seems to seek its flat, level horizon with every seasonal extreme, she, and others here, retain a healthy, long term perspective.

“Nothing lasts forever, I guess,” prompts her visitor.

“Not even us,” smiles Loreta.

