Zipping ‘leaf peepers’: This SE Oklahoma attraction offers an adventure in fall colors

BEAVERS BEND STATE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Get him out into the world.

Face your fears.

That’s sort of what Kasyn Stone’s mom was getting at when she told him to quit his restaurant job.

“Exactly,” he remembers her saying. “You should get out and see other things.”

So he climbed onto a Facebook ad for a relatively new zipline attraction near Broken Bow Lake and took off.

“It’s been tons of fun ever since,” he says.

We found Kasyn showing the ropes and cables to Adriana Thomas, a new trainee at Rugaru Zipline Adventures.

“How was that,” asks a ground-based observer?

“Oooh. It’s so windy!”

But Kasyn also told us about how he was once deathly afraid of heights as a teenager.

“I am terrified of heights,” he affirms. “It’s all kind of a blur. I guess I just did it.”

These days he equates ziplining more with riding a bike.

“Except you’re going three or four times faster,” he smiles.

“You sound like you’re over your fear of heights now,” observes his zipline visitor.

“Yes,” he laughs. “I’m kind of considering skydiving now.”

Summer is usually busier, but there is no more beautiful time around Southeast Oklahoma than Fall.

This year is no different.

Kasyn says the ‘leaf peepers’ are better customers and he’s long since graduated to appreciating fall colors while zooming through the tree canopy.

He says, “I can focus my adrenaline elsewhere now so I can pay more attention to trees and small details.”

This zipline attraction offers a half-dozen different routes.

The last goes across a little inlet on Broken Bow Lake, soaring like a bird through soaring, leafy colors.

Kasyn and Adriana are both happy they took the leap, every time they do.

“I do now,” he confirms. “I take in everything.”

Rugaru Zipline Adventures stayed open a little later this fall to accommodate families whose children were out of school.

For more information on the zipline, go to https://rugaruadventures.com/.

For up to day information on Fall colors in Oklahoma, go to the TravelOK website.

