JUPITER (KFOR/Storyful) – NASA has just released an image of a glowing green blob from a lightning bolt captured on camera above Jupiter’s north pole.

The Juno spacecraft has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016. The craft captured the image in December of 2020, but it was just recently discovered by scientist Kevin M. Gill, who NASA says processed the image from raw data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft.

After releasing the image, NASA stated, “On Earth, lightning bolts originate from water clouds, and happen most frequently near the equator, while on Jupiter lightning likely also occurs in clouds containing an ammonia-water solution, and can be seen most often near the poles.”

That statement continued, “In the coming months, Juno’s orbits will repeatedly take it close to Jupiter as the spacecraft passes over the giant planet’s night side, which will provide even more opportunities for Juno’s suite of science instruments to catch lightning in the act.”