TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — Starting August 5 and 6, Bank of America cardholders can visit the Greenwood Rising history center in Tulsa for free on the first full weekend of every month.

Greenwood Rising opened in 2021 with the purpose of educating the public about the Tulsa Race Massacre, as well as the heritage of historically Black North Tulsa and the Greenwood District. The history will be entering its second year of its second year of operations on August 4.

“They have been with the History Center since its inception, and I have known Bank of America to be advocates for the arts and history,” Greenwood Rising executive director Dr. Raymond Doswell said. “In my previous work at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Bank of America was a tremendous sponsor and supported our work through the Museums on Us program there.”

Bank of America card holders can access any Museums on Us locations for free and can use the bank’s location finder tool to search for participating cultural attractions. A Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit cardholder can simply present their card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first Saturday and Sunday of each month.