Grieving metro mother begs for justice in daughter’s murder while two alleged killers are still free

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are still searching for two people they say are responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old Oklahoma City woman.

The victim’s mother tells KFOR she is on a mission for justice after police believe her daughter, Amanda Thompson, was targeted inside her apartment near S.W. 59th and May.

“All I’ve been doing is trying to find out who did it, what caused it, and why did it happened,” Washington said. “I don’t think I’ve actually dealt with it.”

While the 32-year-old was laid to rest Monday, her case is still not cracked. According to OKCPD, two of her alleged killers are still on the run.

“I am going to make sure there’s justice,” Washington said. “I don’t care how long it takes.”

On September 30, police say a group of people circled Thompson’s apartment complex before busting down her door with guns in hand.

“I just don’t want anyone to forget her,” Stephanie Washington said.

Detectives say Amanda was shot in the head and died instantly.

“I heard about 7 shots pop off,” one neighbor said.

At least one of the shots, cane from a witness inside the apartment. Police say one of the suspects, Josh Driskell, was shot in the leg, taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

Iris Viezcas was also arrested and currently sits in the Oklahoma County Jail.

“It’s the worst feeling you could possibly imagine as a mother,” Washington said.

Detectives say they are still searching for a third male intruder and a possible getaway driver.

OKCPD also filed a search warrant stating the investigation is centered around a “bloody safe.”

“She deserves justice,” Washington said. “She has a family who loves her.”

Police say they do have surveillance video showing three people entering the apartment, opening fire, and leaving in a dark SUV.

If you have any information on this case, please call OKC Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.