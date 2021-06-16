Grilled cheese restaurant opens second location in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular restaurant that is known for its grilled cheese sandwiches has now opened its second location.

Tom & Chee is holding a grand opening celebration for its new Oklahoma City restaurant from June 21 through June 25.

Tom & Chee Summit Pointe Plaza, located at 9201 S. Western Ave., Suite A, in Oklahoma City, is the second location in the area and opened in May.

Tom & Chee grand opening

During the week-long grand opening, guests will receive a Melt Scratch & Win card for a chance to win prizes including free melts for a year.

“This grand opening means everything to us,” said franchise owner Rocky Iqbal, who owns and operates the Summit Pointe Plaza and Memorial Road Tom & Chee restaurants with his brother Khusro Iqbal. “Despite the challenges that the global pandemic has thrown at our business, for restaurants like Tom & Chee, 2021 has brought hope. The community support we’ve already received has been overwhelming and I’m looking forward to bringing more of our cheesy goodness to the hungry folks in South OKC.”

For more information or to apply for open positions, visit Tom & Chee’s website.

