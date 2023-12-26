OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma officials have announced the groundbreaking date for the new mental health hospital in Oklahoma City. Once complete, Donahue Behavioral Health will replace Griffin Memorial Hospital and aims to bring top-of-the-line care for adults and children across the state.

The new mental health hospital is expected to break ground in March on the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City campus. This is all-in an effort to expand critical access to care in Oklahoma.

“Everybody who’s getting services there will be able to get access to all the resources that Oklahoma City has to offer and then help people get back to the communities where they live,” said Heath Hayes, Chief of Communications and Strategic Engagement, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health Substance and Abuse Services.

The new $147 million facility is expected to bring more beds, jobs and resources to Oklahoma City.

“A lot of folks need to be taken to a higher-level facility. And we have trouble finding beds for those folks right now. So, this was a pretty easy sell for us,” said Carrie Blumert, Oklahoma County Commissioner, District 1.

Oklahoma County Commissioners say it was an easy decision to bring the facility to the city because of the need.

“Historically, in the last 20 years, 30 years, I would say that government at all levels has not been the best to investing in mental health and addiction treatment. And now I think everyone realizes Democrat, Republican, that this is something that our people need support, and they need treatment, and we need to invest money in it,” said Blumert.

The new hospital is hoping to change and improve mental health in the state.

“This really says if we’re going to get rid of stigma surrounding mental health in Oklahoma, it starts with building those buildings and offering the same kind of things that you would find in any other physical health facility,” said Bonnie Campo, Sr. Director of Public Relations, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health Substance and Abuse Services.

State officials also hope this will help those in need inside the Oklahoma County Jail.

“They talked about how it will take pressure off of the county jail. That would be great. We see so many folks who get booked into jail who have pretty high mental health needs and they need treatment. They don’t need to sit in a jail cell. And this will really help with that,” said Blumert.

Other benefits of the new hospital include giving those in the medical field at OSU an opportunity for hands on experience.

“We’re investing in the future generations of mental health workers, but also helping students who are going through school,” said Campo.

The new hospital is expected to make an economic impact of almost $448 million in just five years. Officials said if everything goes according to plan, the facility will open in 2026.