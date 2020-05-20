WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Restaurants are just now getting back on their feet after closing their dining rooms for weeks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one local restaurant says a group decided to kick them while they were still down.

San Marcos #4 has had its dining room open for less than three weeks, when the owner says a large group decided to run out on a $150 tab.

“When you see somebody not only with food, but drinking alcohol, and smiling and giggling as they are leaving,” Owner Erik Deloera told News 4. “That’s what kind of hurts on a personal level.”

Deloera says he did everything he can during the shutdown to make sure his employees had work, even if it was just part time doing curbside.

He also delivered food to area hospitals to feed our frontline workers.

“Just to cheer them up more than anything. It was really hard,” Deloera said. It was really hard in the beginning because no one knew what to do.”

Deloera posted the surveillance video of the group running out on the check to social media.

We’re told one of the women in the video called the restaurant claiming they did pay for their food.

“We were going to pay with a card and he never came back,” Katie Cook told News 4. “So we put cash on the table.”

Cook is the woman in the pink shirt in the video.

We asked her why you can’t see her leave money on the table at any point during the video, but she is adamant they did pay.

“We watched the video 100 times,” Deloera said. “There is no money on the table at all during the time they said they left it.”

After talking with us, we’re told a woman called the restaurant to offer to pay, but after a disagreement over the social media post and our story, the owner says the woman told them to “go back to Mexico.”

We reached back out to Katie, she says she never contacted San Marcos.

She says the only person she talked to, after speaking with us, was the man sitting with her at the table that you can see in the video.