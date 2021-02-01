Group gives “State of the People” address in response to governor’s speech; organizations react to governor’s policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several community activists gathered at the state capitol to give their response to the Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. They called it the State of the People.

“The governor likes to say we are on our way to becoming a top ten state. Well when you look around it doesn’t feel very top ten here to me,” organizer Jakob Lavicky said.

The group accused him of not representing marginalized communities and mismanaging the pandemic. They also talked about recent cases where people were shot and killed by police.

“If you are black or brown or gay or poor, or mentally ill, or part of any other marginalized group, then you can’t expect anything from this government,” Lavicky said.

“You have the power to put an end to this madness, shut down the state, implement a mask mandate, put a hold on rent, and provide food to all of your citizens​,” Aleah Walker, who gave a speech, said.

Outside of the protest, other groups are also sharing concerns about some of the governor’s policies.

Richard Schafer, a rural physician and president of the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, says he’s worried about being able to care for everyone with the governor’s Medicaid program.

“The concern is, the patient, what will they have available, will we have ability to send to other specialists like we have in the past, will they be in contract with these new insurances,” he said.

Some groups like the State Chamber say they’re looking forward to working with the governor and legislature on several issues, including modernizing the unemployment system, restructuring the state civil system, encouraging choice in the school system, creating a transparent judicial system, expanding Medicaid, and state question reform.

They’re also glad businesses were able to stay open.

“We’re kind of following the trend as well [in nationwide wide COVID cases] but our businesses have been open. Big kudos to the governor for pushing for that, so no complaints on our end,” Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma, said.