Group of OU students demand more protection against COVID-19 pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at OU held a protest calling for the university to take more action to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they’re worried it’ll take someone dying from the virus to get the administrators’ attention.

“I’m thinking it might end up being something dramatic or drastic that is going to take the university listening to hear what we have to say,” Jake Allen, an organizer, said. “Every life is valued and we can’t lose a single one.”

Protestors announced a list of demands:

1. Immediately transition the vast majority of classes online, except for experience- and equipment-reliant courses that cannot be conducted remotely

2. Twice-weekly testing for all members on campus of the OU community provided by the

university

3. Chop From The Top: Progressive, tiered furlough structure to address budget shortfalls

No furloughs or layoffs of part-time, temporary, or contract employees, or employees earning less than $49,100/year (living wage in OKC metro for working adult with 1 dependent, Source: https://livingwage.mit.edu/metros/36420)

Use Endowment to pay salaries

Move 12-month administrators to 9-month contracts where feasible

Salary reductions to any employees (including OU Athletics employees)

earning more than $329,085 before others are furloughed, following this tiered

structure:

i. 1st furloughed group: >$329,085

ii. 2nd furloughed group: >$200,000

iii. 3rd furloughed group: >$100,000

iv. 4th furloughed group: >$75,000

v. 5th furloughed group: >49,100

Offer free tuition and fees to any furloughed employees and their families

4. Protection for international students to ensure their security when classes are

moved online. This includes a one-hour, outdoor, in-person class that meets

social-distancing requirements

5. Students with disabilities receive proper accommodation. “Disabilities” include

those in the high-risk category for COVID-19 according to the CDC

6. On-campus housing protection for OU community members who may not have

other reasonable housing near Norman, and prorated refunds for those who elect

to move out

7. Hold organizations accountable who promote or engage in the violation of COVID-related mandates, such as having an open tab at a bar, allowing members to congregate without masks or without social distancing, or hosting parties

8. Make it a violation of OU`s protocol to hold gatherings of over 25 people

9. Time-and-a-half hazard pay for essential on-campus workers (including student workers)

10. Rehire or waive Tuition & Fees for student workers who were laid off in the

Spring/Summer 2020 or not rehired for Fall 2020

11. Total transparency from the administration on financial decisions, especially those

regarding semester/year changes due to COVID-19

12. For students who continue to live on campus, lower the cost of on-campus living and

provide a bursar refund of the difference in cost to those who have prepaid for housing

“The administration isn’t doing anything, and we have people who aren’t wearing masks, they’re not social distancing,” attendee Kellie Dicks said.

“Just because you won’t necessarily die doesn’t mean you should be trying to get it,” Doran Walters, another organizer, said.

Protestors say they’re not only worried about their own health, but also their loved ones.

“Despite the fact that everyone in that lecture is pretty much spread out, I still get scared coming on to campus,” attendee Abhi Naph said.

“It’s especially infuriating for me because we both have families that are high risk because of health issues. If those people get sick, what’s going to happen to them?” Dick said.

OU released a statement that reads:

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, OU has made safety its top priority, enacting a range of protocols designed to create a safe environment. All decisions made are science-based and under the primary guidance of our OU Chief COVID Officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler. As we have since March, we will prioritize safety, remain responsive to the changing landscape, and communicate often with the OU community.”

Courses with more than 40 students are being held online and courses with a smaller class sizes are able to use larger classrooms to stay under capacity.

Starting Sept. 4, the university will start voluntary COVID-19 testing for students who live in OU Housing.

