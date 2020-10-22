Group works to put Bill of Rights Monument at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At a time when statues and monuments across the country are coming down, one group is putting them up.

“This is a time to erect one that we can all get behind it will unite us and pull us all together,” said Retired US Air Force Major General Rita Aragon.

MyBillofRights.org is working to put a Bill of Rights monument at every state capitol across the country.

Arizona was first on the list; Oklahoma is up next.

“It will be the people’s monument in the State of Oklahoma to remind us of the bedrock of this democratic republic,” said Aragon.

Paid for through donations and grants, it’ll be built with the same Indiana limestone that makes up our state building.

Covered with over 40 Oklahoma specific images like an oil rig and a Native American headdress, it’ll be split into two parts with the list of rights standing 14 feet high.

“It’s a thing that binds us all together, it’s a thing that draws us to our common core,” said Aragon.

The group is hoping it helps teach students and future generations about democracy.

“It’ll also be a reminder to those lawmakers who pass through those doors every day about what it is they are tasked to support and defend and that is the constitution of the United States,” said Aragon.

All the while, shining a spotlight on unity.

“This monument’s authority passed unanimously in the house and the senate and is something that unites us all, we are all one people under this constitution,” said Aragon.

They have raised about $100,000 so far, and they need about $100,000 more.

For more information or to help visit mybillofrights.org.