Groups have differing opinions on when to reopen state

“The worst of this coronavirus is behind us. The people that are sick and that have compromised immune systems should continue to stay at home but for the vast majority of Oklahomans, we’re ready to go back to work and resume our lives," attendee Clay Iiames said.

“I’m not afraid. Go ahead and sneeze. Hug me, shake my hand,” attendee Holly Engel said.

Another group called "Save Our State" sent a letter to Gov. Stitt's office on Thursday, asking him to amend the "Safer at Home" executive order to include everyone, not just those considered to be part of the vulnerable population.

They also want him to extend the executive order to at least May 18, which is after the state's current projected peak.

"I t’s not best for Oklahoma to open on May 1, which is in the middle of our peak," organizer Nathaniel Morris said.

The group says they too want people to get back to work, but pushing back the timeline is for everybody's safety.

"Part of it is just thinking about that long game that, yeah, it could take some more time to get back on track, but if we take our foot off the accelerator with some of these measures now, we could drag it out even further and that could cause more long term harm," organizer Laura Bellis said.

Organizers say they have yet to hear a response from the Governor's office.