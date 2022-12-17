NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Jacob Groves scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half and Oklahoma cruised to an 87-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Groves was 8 of 10 with four 3-pointers and two dunks as the Sooners shot 70% (21 of 30) to build a 52-30 halftime lead. He finished 10-of-13 shooting overall.

Central Arkansas pulled to 72-59 with 8:31 to play. The Sooners then scored the next 10 points, highlighted by an Otega Oweh layup and a pair of dunks, to stretch the lead to 23 points with about five minutes left.

Grant Sherfield added 17 points for Oklahoma (8-3). Tanner Groves had 14 points and Oweh 10. Jacob Groves and Oweh combined for six of the Sooners’ seven steals.

The Sooners shot a season-best 64% (35 of 55) from the field, made 9 of 18 from long range, and scored 21 points from 13 turnovers. They also had six dunks.

Camren Hunter scored 18 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-6). Collin Cooper added 12 points and Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points to go with nine rebounds.

Oklahoma faces Florida on Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.