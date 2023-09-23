Police have since confirmed that one person was shot and is in critical condition. Police say that they arrested the shooter.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – UPDATE 10:30 P.M.

The incident occurred earlier Saturday night when a group of men got into a fight with gunshots going off.

The scene has since died down and most people have left.

ORIGINAL:

A reporter with the KFOR news team had to evacuate along with attendees at the Oklahoma State Fair after what sounded like gunshots rang out around 9 p.m.

KFOR reached out to Oklahoma City Police who said that it is an “active scene” and that they are investigating.

Our news team on the scene said that there was a heavy police presence.

That is all confirmed, for now, the article will be updated as information comes in.