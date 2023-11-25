(NEXSTAR) – Guy Fieri is a fan of Oklahoma’s food scene, if his track record on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is any indication. In nearly 40 seasons of the show, Fieri has dined at more than a dozen institutions around the state.

Many of his choices are longtime local favorites, like Ingrid’s Kitchen and Nic’s Grill. But he’s also got rave reviews for newer spots, too, like Saucee Sicilian and their excellent pizzas.

According to the Food Network, which airs Fieri’s hit show, 13 of the spots he’s visited on air are still open for business. Two restaurants, Stone Sisters Pizza Bar and Mama E’s Wings & Waffles in Oklahoma City, has closed since the episodes aired.

Ready to retrace Fieri’s footsteps? These are the Oklahoma businesses the Mayor of Flavortown has graced with his presence.

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (OKC)

Just walking into Cattlemen’s will give you a taste of historic Oklahoma City. Fieri visited the restaurant on a “Blast from the Past” episode in 2009. At that time, the restaurant still had a smoking section. (They did away with it in 2014.) Order the T-bone steak, like former President George H.W. Bush did when he visited, or the house specialty Lamb Fries if you’re feeling adventurous. Locals know what that means.

Chick N Beer (OKC)

This spot on Northwest 23rd is run by a husband and wife duo. Their menu focuses on chicken wings of all types, from mango Thai chili to Szechuan garlic parmesan. Fieri enjoyed the latter when he visited, and gave the chef a fist bump after scarfing down a few.

Clanton’s Cafe (Vinita)

Clanton’s was featured not once, but twice, on “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.” According to Food Network, he tried the restaurant’s chicken-fried steak, made based on an 80-year-old recipe. “Guy was very nice and made people feel right at home,” the restaurant said of his visit.

The Diner (Norman)

This Norman institution with a straightforward name is pure nostalgia. It’s been open in the same location on Main Street for over 100 years, the restaurant says. That’s given them enough time to perfect their chili recipe, an award winner at chili cook-offs throughout the years.

Eischen’s Bar (Okarche)

The Food Network says Fieri was convinced to visit Eischen’s after “hundreds” of regulars wrote in. There’s only one right order when you visit: fried chicken, which you’ll eat straight off sheets of paper laid out on the table, alongside baskets of white bread and pickles. Fieri isn’t the only notable person to try out Eischen’s; the restaurant lists dozens of celebrities who have made the pitstop in Okarche.

Florence’s Restaurant (OKC)

Florence’s is also known for its fried chicken, but with a twist. The family-run soul food restaurant’s specialty is yam fried chicken, which Fieri called “perfectly cooked” when he tasted it. He also loved the fried ribs.

Loaded fries at Guyutes. (Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

Guyutes (OKC)

Guyutes is named after a Phish song – not Guy Fieri – and the creativity doesn’t stop there. “We try to take normal things and put a huge twist on them or something we’d not be able to realize what it was beforehand,” chef and co-owner Jarrod Friedel told Fieri when he visited.

The restaurant’s signature dish, called The Guyute, is pieces of pork belly served on top of mashed potatoes, glazed with honey and topped with a garlic basil savory whipped cream.

Leo’s BBQ (OKC)

Fieri first visited Leo’s on a 2007 “Local Legends” episode, and the gas station-turned-barbecue joint is exactly that. The hickory-smoked brisket takes 17 to 18 hours to cook. Even the sauce is slow-cooked, taking two days to reach full flavor, chef Charles Smith told Fieri. Just like every other Leo’s customer, Fieri ended his meal with a slice of strawberry banana cake. The restaurant has since been featured three times on the show.

And there’s some good news for Leo’s fans: the restaurant is set to soon reopen in its original Northeast 36th and Kelley location.

Nic’s Grill (OKC)

You may need to line up outside Nic’s during the lunch rush, but it’s worth the wait. The burgers are so loaded, they’re served with a fork to help you eat it all. If the massive burger isn’t enough to fill you up, it’s served with a big basket of fries.

The Rock Cafe (Stroud)

On historic Route 66, The Rock isn’t your typical road trip pitstop. They’ve got their take on a German spaetzle (a noodle dish with onions, peppers and tomatoes), buffalo burgers, and something called “cowboy candy” – fried onion strings with jalapeño rings and honey mustard.

The Saucee Sicilian (OKC)

Saucee Sicilian started out as a food truck with a wood-fired pizza oven inside, but you can now find their Neapolitan-style pies at the brick-and-mortar location on Classen. Founder Gannon Mendez told Fieri he turns to his great-grandmother’s family recipes for inspiration and guidance.

Fieri tried a pizza you can still find on Saucee Sicilian’s menu, the Tripani. It has mozzarella, ricotta, roasted peppers, figs, prosciutto and a maple balsamic glaze.

A pizza made my Saucee Sicilian in 2015. (Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

Travel by Taste (Warr Acres)

You only have to travel just outside Oklahoma City to find authentic Persian food. The menu has a mix of mediterranean flavors, but you can’t leave without trying the chicken kabob plate. They also have Iranian specialty stews, and a market that sells imported treats to take home.