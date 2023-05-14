GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man from Guymon was arrested last week after writing a bogus check for $187,650 to buy cattle according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

| Family remembers son after 17-year-old shot and killed in Midwest City >

Investigators say Truth Allen Stephens was arrested on May 4 on felony charges for writing the fraudulent check but that there could be other checks and more victims.

He had purchased cattle totaling 39 cows and 46 newborn calves from an Okmulgee County rancher that he then took to western Oklahoma to sell, per TSCRA.

When the rancher found out the check was invalid and tried reaching out to Stephens, officials say Stephens avoided the victim and refused to provide the correct payment.

On top of that, TSCRA found that Stephens purchased additional large sets of cattle, along with horses, tack, and a Peterbilt semi-truck using the same checks from the same closed checking account.

They ask that if you have been a victim of Stephens call Special Ranger Bart Perrier at 918-440-8360.

| City of Oklahoma issues ultimatum to notorious metro motel >

When agreeing to sell cattle or personal property officials say to refrain from accepting personal checks without proper verification. They say to opt for a cashier’s check or secure the funds through wire drafts between financial institutions.