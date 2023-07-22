EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been one year since the tragic death of Edmond Police Officer CJ Nelson. He was hit and killed while on his police motorcycle on the Broadway Extension on July 19, 2022. In memory of his death, many in the law enforcement community and supporters came together Saturday to do something that Nelson loved; workout.

It was a passion for Nelson to spend time in the gym. That passion lived on in fellow officers and workout partners as they completed the “Flying Hawaiian”, a workout named after the fallen police officer.

“He got the nickname from his fellow officers after being on the department for a while,” said Ginny Morey, owner of CrossFit OKC where the memorial workout took place. “Just the fact that even a year later so many people are out here and remembering him and supporting him is really cool.”



The grueling workout was a combination of kettlebell swings, burpees, and sit-ups.



“CJ loved to work out and that’s something they always talk about, how much he cared about his fitness, his health, and how hard he worked,” said Morey. “I think for him to see everybody else doing that in remembrance of him, he’d think was really special.”

Nelson’s fellow Edmond officers, firefighters, and SWAT members showed up Saturday to take part in the workout. The academy class from Norman, as well as workout partners from across the metro’s CrossFit community, were there to honor his dedication in the gym and on the streets of Edmond to keep his community safe.



Nelson’s CrossFit family said they planned to hold an honorary workout for him every year.