Hail causes extensive damage to cars, businesses in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the sun rises across Oklahoma on Thursday, residents and business owners are getting a better look at the damage left behind by severe storms.

On Wednesday night, severe storms moved across the metro and pelted communities with large hail, especially in Norman and Newcastle.

In all, hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

Car dealerships in Norman were hit especially hard after hail shattered windshields, and caused dents all over the new vehicles. In addition to that damage, rain was able to fall inside the cars, damaging the new interiors.