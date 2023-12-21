HALE CENTER, Texas — A fuel vendor for the Hale Center Allsup’s at West 4th Street and Main Street mistakenly switched the gasoline and diesel tanks at the location, Yesway said on Thursday evening.

Yesway said customers noticed issues with their vehicles after purchasing gas at the Hale Center Allsup’s location.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or trouble that may have caused and are working with our customers to ensure those affected are made whole and receive reimbursement for repairs, towing, and alternate transportation costs they may have had as a result,” Yesway said.

If you believe you were affected by the gas mix-up, contact Yesway here.