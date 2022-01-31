Oklahoma City (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are on the scene of a standoff on the city’s northwest side Monday evening.

The incident occurred at the Welcome Home Community mobile home park. This is near Northwest 10th Street and County Line Road.

Residents are being asked to stay inside of their homes. Roads in the area have been shut off as a precaution. There is a large police presence in the area.

The OKC Police Department says a man having a mental health episode barricaded himself inside of his home. He has shot his dog. His mother is currently inside the home with him.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.