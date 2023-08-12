OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A now happy dog in a new home with a second chance at life.

“She was pretty excited,” said Mark Henderson, Honey’s Adopter.

It was a different outlook for 2-year-old Australian Shepherd Honey just weeks ago.

“A good Samaritan had seen her tied up to a pole,” said Roshelle Anderson with Oklahoma Humane Society. “When the local sheriff found her there was wire embedded in her neck.”

Wounds so severe you could see the wire wrapped around her neck.

Honey was rushed to a local vet in Altus for immediate care spending hours pulling the embedded wires from her skin, she barely survived.

That’s when Oklahoma Humane Society stepped in to help using their donation based angel fund.

“It helps us take in those dogs that need a little bit more medical care then you know the average like spay and neutered, vaccinations,” stated Anderson.

The humane society taking care of Honey for eight weeks before she was quickly adopted into her forever home.

“She came straight to me and I agreed to foster her,” said Henderson.

Henderson said he didn’t expect Honey to be so welcoming.

“She really has ever reason to almost hate humans because she was treated very very poorly,” he said. “She was ready to engage, she was excited.”

Although she’s healed Henderson said you can still feel the reminders left around Honey’s neck.

“If you rub your hand around you can feel where the actual scar is,” added Henderson.

Scars that heal, both her wounds and her heart.

“She is just has that genuine joy about her, she’ll paw at you,” expressed Henderson.

News 4 reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to find out if the previous owner of Honey faces charges from animal cruelty.

We’re waiting to hear back.